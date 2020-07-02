Victorians are using backroads in order to cross into South Australia without scrutiny, according to claims by locals.

7News reports that dozens of backroads across the SA-Victorian border are currently unmanned by police and open to those looking to enter SA.

SA Police conceded to 7News that not all roads are monitored at all times, given the scale of the job, with trust a factor in policing the border.

However, SAPOL have confirmed that they will be increasing the number of police along the border as the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria continues to surge.

An extra 260 officers will man checkpoints along the border, Victoria currently has 415 active of the virus.