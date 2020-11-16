Victorians have been asked to keep a lid on their celebrations after footage of a beach party in Melbourne’s southeast emerged.

7News journalist Jacqueline Felgate shared a video on Twitter showing over 100 partygoers on Black Rock Beach contravening Victoria’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Under current rules, Victorians can gather in groups up to 10 people outside with masks worn by anybody when not eating or drinking.

Victoria Police broke up the illegal gathering but did not issue any fines or make any arrests.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton weighed in on the party urging Victorians not to risk undoing the work done throughout the state’s long-enduring lockdown.

“Don’t risk everything. What we can hold back now means a truly normal summer,” Professor Sutton wrote in a tweet.

Don’t risk everything. What we can hold back now means a truly normal summer. Please – Hold. The. Line. https://t.co/4nFM5EypBM — Chief Health 🍩fficer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) October 2, 2020

Victoria has now recorded 17 days in a row without a new, confirmed case of COVID-19 throughout the state.