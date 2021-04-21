Victorian health authorities have moved to warn recent arrivals into the state from New Zealand to be on alert for Coronavirus symptoms following a positive case.

The state’s Department of Health has issued the warning to anybody who has arrived into Victoria from Auckland since April 17.

Those recent arrivals are being asked to monitor for symptoms of the virus and get tested immediately should they experience any symptoms.

The alert follows the revelation that a worker at Auckland Airport who cleaned planes headed to Australia tested positive to the virus, a small number of exposure sites in Auckland have since been linked to the case.

The news comes just days after the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble finally opened, allowing quarantine-free travel between the neighbouring countries.

Around 1,800 Aussies headed to New Zealand on the first day of the travel bubble.

Meanwhile, three vaccination hubs across the state have opened up in a bid to help ramp up the number of people vaccinated against the virus in Victoria.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton was among the first to get the jab, using the opportunity to downplay the risk of the COVID-19 vaccine causing bloodclots.

“You’re more likely to get a clot at whatever age you are on a long-haul flight to Europe or North America than you are getting this jab,” Professor Sutton told ABC News.