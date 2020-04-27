Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that the Victorian Government will begin a testing blitz over the next two weeks, aiming to test 100,000 people in a bid to see how many people have coronavirus in the community.

It comes after public pressure to lift restrictions increases after states such as Western Australia and Queensland announced they have or would ease rules by the end of the week.

The blitz will result in the collection of data to determine how many people have coronavirus in Victoria and the numbers will give officials “options” on what to do next.

Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton has also recommended children are also tested as well during the two-week period.

Anyone that has mild symptoms to something more severe is strongly encouraged to step up to a testing site over the next two weeks. The government will also set up mobile testing to make sure it can get to everyone who is unable to get to a testing site.