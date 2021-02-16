Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria will snap out of lockdown as planned at 11:59 PM tonight.

Andrews has warned that this caseload still has 9 days to run before the sequence is over. That is next Friday.

Most of the rules will flick back to how the state was operating before this lockdown was implemented but with some tighter restrictions forming meaning:

– masks will be mandatory indoors and outdoors, where you cannot physical distance.

– home limits are reduced to 5, down from 15, until next Friday.

– outdoor limits are reduced to 20, down from 100.

– Hospital and aged care homes are limited to one household visit per day.

Schools will re-open on Thursday.

Retail and hospitality can re-open tomorrow.

Funerals will have no limits on numbers but a density limit is in place, the same rule is in place for weddings.

All sports and recreation can resume.

Business, regardless of if private or public sector, can allow 50% of their workforce to return to work from tomorrow.

Victoria recorded no community cases of Coronavirus overnight and has no unlinked cases reported outside of the Holiday Inn cluster.

Over 39,000 tests were processed yesterday, which is a record day in the state.

For a full rundown of what is changing, see below or download it here.