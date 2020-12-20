Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Victoria will close its border to Sydney residents and those from the Central Coast from 11:59PM tonight.

It comes after Sydney’s COVID cluster grew by 30 new cases community transmission cases overnight, meaning 68 people are now COVID positive.

If you are from Melbourne and are returning home between now and midnight Monday, you will need to be tested on arrival and quarantine at home.

This window closes at 11:59PM and there will then be mandatory hotel quarantine for everyone arriving from New South Wales.

Victorian residents have been told not to travel to greater Sydney as they will end up in hotel quarantine on arrival home.

Residents from other areas of New South Wales are still allowed into Victoria.

Victoria Police will be manning the border to ensure all arrivals are checked.

Victoria has now gone 51 days without a single community COVID infection.