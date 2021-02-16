The Herald Sun is reporting that Victoria will snap out of its five-day lockdown at 11:59 PM tonight.

The changes to restrictions will see crowds returning to the Australian Open in time for finals.

In the report, the Herald Sun says that they understand restrictions will ease to a similar situation as before last Friday but masks will remain in all indoor settings and there will be a strict cap placed on household gatherings.

Schools are also set to re-open.

On Tuesday, Daniel Andrews said the government would be “well placed to be able to make changes”.