The Victorian government has responded to an offer from Sydney to host this year’s Melbourne Cup in light of the state’s renewed fight against COVID-19.

The offer from New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro to help Victoria host the events garnered a cool reception from the state government.

Mr Barilaro reached out to offer Sydney’s help to host a range of Melbourne’s major events.

“We don’t want to cancel morale boosting and iconic events if we don’t have to,” the Deputy Premier told the Herald Sun.

“If New South Wales can deliver these in a COVID-safe way, then we should at least try.”

The Cup is the latest in a string of Victorian events that New South Wales has attempted to nab in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

NSW had already generously offered to take the AFL Grand Final off of the city’s hands, while apparently keeping his eyes on the Grand Prix.

As it stands, plans are still in place to host the Melbourne Cup on November 3 at Flemington.