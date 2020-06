Victoria has today recorded 7 new cases of Coronavirus, with the majority of infections coming from overseas travellers.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said six of the new case were discovered in hotel quarantine and were now under investigation.

She also revealed that an Amcor packaging facility in Port Melbourne closed earlier this week after a worker tested positive.

The site will re-open today after it has been cleaned.

Other staff at the facility are being tested and are currently isolating.