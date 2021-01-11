Victoria has recorded zero new locally or interstate-acquired cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The news follows Monday night’s launch of the state’s new ‘traffic light’ permit system and the easing of border restrictions with regional New South Wales.

There are currently 38 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the state, with no new cases in international arrivals over the past 24 hours.

18,139 tests were returned in Victoria over the past 24 hours.

The new permit system came into effect on Monday evening, with all but excepted people now requiring a permit to enter the state.

However, the new permit system did not roll out without hiccups, with the permit website remaining offline until hours after the permits became mandatory.

Under the new rules, people found entering Victoria without a permit face a fine of $4957.

