Victoria has recorded 428 cases of coronavirus overnight – the highest tally recorded in the state.

57 cases were from known outbreaks, one was from quarantine and 370 are under investigation.

Three Victorians passed away overnight – a male in his 80’s, a male in his 70’s and a female in her 80’s.

There are now 5,165 cases in total in Victoria, with 122 patients in hospital.

“We are in the fight for our lives,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Friday morning.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced additional testing sites and local squads in regional areas. The government has also extended the request of wearing a mask to regional communities if social distancing is not possible.

“We’re keeping a close eye on regional Victoria and while the numbers in regional communities have been lower, we’ve recorded about 42 cases since July 1,” Mikakos explained.

It has also been stressed that people should not be travelling for exercise if facilities are available in your neighbourhood, such as driving to the tan track if you can go for a run at a nearby park.

“We saw last night some coverage of a couple of people who had travelled from Coburg to Rye on the Mornington Peninsula. It is a 200km round trip. That is not daily exercise. That is a day trip and day trips are not on,” Andrews said.

“There is nothing about that that is compatible with staying at home. If you go for a walk, then you can go for a walk close to home.”

If individuals are caught travelling outside of their neighbourhood for exercise, they will now be fined $1652.

