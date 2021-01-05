Victoria could turn its back on arrivals from the UK in a bid to protect the state from a mutant strain of the coronavirus.

The news comes following the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the country would be forced into another lockdown following surge of new cases.

Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said that the situation in the UK is now being monitored closely with Victoria seeking a national agreement on how to handle UK arrivals.

Victoria is also understood to be pushing for pre-flight testing of anyone travelling to Australia from the UK.

Four people who arrived into Melbourne have been confirmed to be carrying the new strain of the virus since early December. Genomic testing is currently underway to identify a suspected fifth case.

Victoria currently has 38 active cases of the virus in the state, with three new locally-acquired cases confirmed today and one in a recent international arrival.