A warning has been issued over a potentially deadly pair of children’s pyjamas.

The ACCC has wanted the Monster High Ghouls nightie, which has been recalled three times in the past five years, is highly flammable.

The nightwear items have been tested and been found to burn too quickly because the materials it made of are too heavy to be considered safe under applicable safety standards.

“The Monster High Ghoul nightie has the potential to cause serious injury or even death to children using them, and the ACCC urges everyone who has one to stop using it immediately and seek a refund from the supplier, or simply discard it,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

“Children can suffer serious burns if their nightwear catches fire, and the risk increases in winter as children are more likely to be near artificial heating or open flames.

“ACCC testing shows that the Monster High Ghouls nightie caught fire very rapidly in laboratory testing.

“They are highly flammable and dangerous and the risk to children wearing them, particularly in some types of heated houses, is too great.”

The nighties have been sold on eBay as recently as June and July this year.

The items have been recalled in 2015, 2017 & 2019 and were previously sold at Kmart.

The ACCC is now investigating how the clothing item became available on eBay.

Anyone who has purchased the Monster High Ghoul nighties is advised to stop using the garment immediately and contact Designworks customer service at (03) 8823 8200 or custservice@designwcc.com.au for a full refund.