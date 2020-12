The UK has become the first country to approve the usage of Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine.

It will begin rolling out the vaccine to high risk groups next week.

The UK has already ordered 40m doses – enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.

It is expected 10 million doses will be ready initially.

Australia has an order placed for this vaccine and if approved, could roll it out from mid-January.