Two Woolworths supermarkets and a McDonald’s store have been added to the list of high-risk COVID-19 locations across Melbourne.

The expanding list, published by the Department of Health and Human Services, notes which locations have been exposed to COVID-19.

The locations most recently added are:

Melbourne Airport: McDonald’s store (Sept 20-21)

Melton: Woolworths supermarket, Coburns Central Shopping Centre (Sept 16-17)

Niddrie: Woolworths supermarket, Niddrie Central Shopping Centre (Sept 18)

Those who attended any of the listed locations on those dates are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The above locations have been added to the existing list of at-risk locations:

Brunswick: Chemist Warehouse, 433 Sydney Road, Brunswick (Sept 11)

Burwood East: Burwood One Shopping Centre (Sept 13-14)

Clifton Hill: Provans Mitre 10 (Sept 10)

Craigieburn: Craigieburn Shopping Centre (Sept 11)

Hoppers Crossing: Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee (Sept 17)

Hoppers Crossing: Woolworths Supermarket (Sept 19)

Melton: Primary Medical and Dental Centre (Sept 16-17)

Oakleigh South: Woolworths Supermarket (Sept 14 & 16)

Roxburgh Park: Coles Roxburgh Park (Sept 10)

Roxburgh Park: Freshplus Roxburgh Park (Sept 10)

St Albans: FMIG radiology (Sept 10)

Sunshine: Baby Mode (Sept 13)

Sunshine North: Dan Murphy’s Sunshine (Sept 14)

Westgate :Port Melbourne KFC (Sept 11-12)

