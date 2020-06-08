Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone has urged Melbourne protesters to self-isolate after the weekend’s large gatherings.

Dr Bartone’s calls echo a message from Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR), who organised Melbourne protests, who told attendees to isolate for 14 days.

However, Victoria’s chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton has said that people who marched don’t need to isolate unless they felt sick, in which case, they should also get tested.

On Monday, WAR said that all protesters should not visit elderly people for two weeks and speak to their doctor if they get any COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr Bartone said Australia was still in the early stages of relaxing its coronavirus restrictions.

“Mass gatherings are certainly the last gatherings on the list [of restrictions] and it was clearly against the advice of all the health authorities,” he said.

Out of an “abundance of caution” he said those who attended should “consider their position” and look at the option of isolating themselves from the community.

