A girl on TikTok has shown us the light and I was definitely TODAY years old when I learnt this hack.

Honestly, if any of you already knew this then…just wow, your parents did a great job.

Tiktokker @4jmjcbitxh (great handle) uploaded the video below which has us all shook.

“Am I just dumb? Or did nobody else know this either? These little flat spots on ice cube trays are where you’re supposed to fill the water” she says in the video.

Like don’t get me wrong, they both get the job done!

But one splatters everywhere and one neatly fills the little cubes in, so it’s more like do you want to be an adult or a messy baby?