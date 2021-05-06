Tiffany & Co have decided to release a line of engagement rings for men and this OBVIOUSLY makes a lot of sense and I’m actually shocked that they didn’t before.

The brand is incredibly popular for engagement rings for women already, but engagement rings for men are so necessary, what about same-sex relationships??

Are you telling me they couldn’t get Tiffany & Co engagement rings till before now?

The jeweller’s press release states they’re “paving the way for new traditions”, which is a beautiful way of supporting all kinds of marriage!

In the same release, they mention a 2019 Wedding Report by fashion search platform Lyst that reveals surprising statistics!

There’s been a 66% surge of interest in men’s engagement rings on its site between 2018-2019!

Also hELLOO it’s 2021 and women are taking their own steps to propose to their significant others these days which is wonderfully romantic.

“With all this feminism and women empowerment talk, why can’t we propose as well?” Designer Narcisa Pheres stated, “And since Tiffany (& Co) was the brand that pushed the diamond engagement ring to start with, it’s the perfect time for the brand to reinvent itself and adapt to the 21st-century consumer.”

As of now, the rings are only available in NYC’s flagship but with the ever-increasing popularity of the rings, they’ll cross the seven seas in no time.