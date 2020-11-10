A thunderstorm asthma warning has been issued for Melbourne, as well as the rest of Victoria as the pollen count is expected to reach ‘extreme’ levels on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted a high 30 degrees in the city with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the outer suburbs in the afternoon.

In Victoria’s north, the warning level is moderate for the areas of Mallee and Wimmera. The Department of Health and Human Services says to “be prepared and not alarmed”.

Attention: @VicGovDHHS has forecast a MODERATE risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma for parts of Victoria. Be prepared and not alarmed. For more information visit the following link. Alert generated Tuesday Nov 10, 8:30 AMhttps://t.co/6FhyZKMb0T pic.twitter.com/F413fh6erF — Melbourne Pollen (@MelbournePollen) November 9, 2020

However, the danger level will rise to high-risk in the areas of Mallee, Wimmera, as well as the south-east of Victoria on Wednesday. Melbourne will be at a moderate risk level.

