Thousands of people have converged on the city’s beaches on a hot Melbourne Cup Day, the city’s first public holiday since city-wide restrictions eased.

Many were without face masks as they flocked to St Kilda, Brighton and Williamstown beaches on the hottest Cup Day since 1969.

The scenes have some worried that complacency is already setting in just one week after the city moved to its third step of restrictions easing.

Victoria’s Commander of Testing Jeroen Weimar warned on Tuesday that the state has a long road ahead before it can get to ‘COVID-normal’.

“We’re not over this by any means,” Mr Weimar told reporters at St Kilda Beach on Tuesday, going on to predict that there are “absolutely” more undetected cases of the virus out in the community.

“It’s our job to be really vigilant,” he continued, urging anyone with symptoms get tested.

Victoria now has just 38 confirmed, active cases of the virus across the state, the lowest number since the government began keeping the tally at the end of March.

However, authorities have been unable to pinpoint the source of one mystery case in a Deer park local who tested positive to COVID-19 on October 29.