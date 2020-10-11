On Sunday, Melbourne recorded another 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s 14-day rolling average to 9.3.

The new cases means that it is now mathematically impossible for the city to reach its target average of 5 or below by Sunday.

While the majority of Victorian LGAs are now free of active cases, the below areas have currently have one or more known cases of COVID-19:

Wyndham – 25

Brimbank – 21

Hobsons Bay – 16

Monash – 15

Greater Dandenong – 13

Melton – 12

Casey – 10

Frankston – 10

Hume – 9

Banyule – 6

Moonee Valley – 6

Port Phillip – 6

Maribyrnong – 5

Mitchell – 5

Whitehorse – 5

Darebin – 4

Boroondara – 3

Glen Eira – 3

Moreland – 3

Whittlesea – 3

Melbourne – 2

Yarra – 2

Bayside – 1

Kingston – 1

Knox – 1

Stonnington – 1

Yarra Ranges – 1