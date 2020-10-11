On Sunday, Melbourne recorded another 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s 14-day rolling average to 9.3.
The new cases means that it is now mathematically impossible for the city to reach its target average of 5 or below by Sunday.
While the majority of Victorian LGAs are now free of active cases, the below areas have currently have one or more known cases of COVID-19:
Wyndham – 25
Brimbank – 21
Hobsons Bay – 16
Monash – 15
Greater Dandenong – 13
Melton – 12
Casey – 10
Frankston – 10
Hume – 9
Banyule – 6
Moonee Valley – 6
Port Phillip – 6
Maribyrnong – 5
Mitchell – 5
Whitehorse – 5
Darebin – 4
Boroondara – 3
Glen Eira – 3
Moreland – 3
Whittlesea – 3
Melbourne – 2
Yarra – 2
Bayside – 1
Kingston – 1
Knox – 1
Stonnington – 1
Yarra Ranges – 1