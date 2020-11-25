It’s safe to say Victorians have nailed the strategy to squash the second wave and definitely deserve the newly eased restrictions.

According to epidemiologists, the state would need 28 days of no community transmission to eliminate the virus completely, so if the run of zero cases continues, it will be achieved by Friday.

Doherty Institute Director Professor Sharon Lewin told the Herald Sun that whilst we should enjoy getting outside, we should still be cautious.

“We will not have eradication forever, we will get intermittent clusters and that’s up to every state to jump on and snuff out,” Professor Lewin said.

“The reason why we have those clusters is because international travellers will eventually come. Even though they’ll be in quarantine, we know these things are never perfect.”

“I think we should be living as the government has said, and that’s COVID normal.

“That’s why people should continue to get tested, not go to work when sick and physical distance when they can.

“We shouldn’t be nervous about going and it’s absolutely fine to not wear masks outside.”