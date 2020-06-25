The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne has many people hurrying to testing sites across the city.

This will mean that a fair few citizens may get the call up to say they have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive to the virus, whether they are aware of the person or not.

On Thursday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to a contact tracer who is working in the ACT to give listeners an idea on what to expect should you receive a call and an insight to how people have reacted so far.