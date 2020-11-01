Chief Health Office Brett Sutton has given his strongest indication as to when Victoria’s mandatory face mask rule might be lifted.

Victorians are currently required to wear a fitted face mask when leaving their home, with few exceptions.

Professor Sutton has now revealed that Victorians need not expect to be wearing the masks indefinitely.

The Chief Health Officer revealed on Sunday that masks will no longer be a requirement for people when there is no transmission of the virus in the state.

Sutton went on to add that the state is unlikely to entirely remove the rule at once, but would more likely transition out of mask-wearing.

“We will be transitioning from universal mask-wearing to maybe indoors only to maybe just high-risk settings,” Professor Sutton said.

The Chief Health Officer took the opportunity to remind Victorians to not forget about the risk of spreading the virus, despite the sustained low case numbers.

“What we shouldn’t be complacent about is that if we’ve got a few days with no that there’s not a requirement for masks.

“Masks are important for those potential transmission events when we don’t know that there’s something out there.”