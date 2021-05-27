Charlotte and Oliver have constantly been the most popular baby names in Australia for around 10 years.

However, some names have experienced big drops in popularity, including Dylan and Sarah.

In 2020, Dylan became the 97th most popular name, dropping 61 places and Sarah dropped 69 places to the 91st most popular name,

Even though parents are still calling their babies Dylan and Sarah they have are on the Celine.

Other names that have suffered dramatic declines include Matthew (currently 75th place), Luke (81st), Riley (47th) and Daniel (58th) – while for the girls it’s Maddison (82nd place), Lara (88th), Summer (71st) and Claire (90th).