Face masks have become the latest product to have purchase limits placed on them as face masks become mandatory from midnight tomorrow night.

Supermarkets Coles, Woolworths and Aldi along with hardware giant Bunnings have all introduced a maximum limit for customers buying face masks.

Aldi shoppers in Melbourne will now only be permitted to purchase two packets of face masks in the one transaction, while Coles and Woolworths will only allow their customers to purchase one pack at a time.

Bunnings has indicated that its customers will only be permitted a maximum of 50 face masks.

The state government announced the rule on face coverings on Sunday, with those caught in public without one in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire facing a $200 fine, with some exemptions.

Victoria confirmed another 275 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of active cases now nearing 3,000 across the state.

147 people across Victoria are now in hospital with the disease with 31 people in intensive care.

