A hotspot in Melbourne’s northwest has seen a spike in its total number of new coronavirus cases.

Yesterday, 177 new cases of the virus were recorded across the state, with Moonee Valley recording almost a third of the total increase.

The area saw 56 new positive tests for the virus, bringing its total number to 178 since the pandemic struck Melbourne earlier this year.

Meanwhile, an area that had until now stayed COVID-19-free has recorded its first infection.

Mornington Peninsula was the metro areas only local government area with no confirmed cases of the virus, it now has one active case.

Locals had been pushing for the area to be exempted from the current lockdown, with the region’s mayor citing its effects on the local economy and the containment risk of allowing Melburnians to travel to the region.