Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has revealed the four Victoria postcodes with the most coronavirus cases from the past week on Friday morning.

The postcodes are:

3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham and Roxburgh Park

3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas and Jacana

3031 – Flemington and Kensington

3060 – Fawkner

The cases include 11 confirmed cases of community transmission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of the postcodes are currently under state 3 restrictions and Premier Daniel Andrews has not ruled out locking down more suburbs.

66 cases were recorded in Victoria overnight, including 17 from known outbreaks. Only one of the cases was from hotel quarantine.

Premier Daniel Andrews also announced a $2million funding boost to mental health services following the reinstating of state 3 restrictions across 36 Melbourne suburbs.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos stressed that those in hotspots are allowed to leave home for medicare care, such as mental health, GP appointments, elective surgery and of course, to be tested.

“While it may be too early for us to be talking about trends, a day with 66 is obviously far preferable to seeing a doubling and then a doubling again, Mr Andrews said.

“We are starting to see all the usual caveats, we can’t predict what tomorrow’s numbers will be, we do need more time in order to get a firmer hold on whether there is a positive trend there. But certainly, to see these numbers relatively consistent is very pleasing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will be able to talk in more definitive terms as the days pass.”

Ms Mikakos said that those in restricted suburbs are also able to claim support packages with essentials by calling the coronavirus hotline.

66 cases were recorded in Victoria overnight, including 17 from known outbreaks. Only one of the cases was from hotel quarantine.