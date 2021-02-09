The founder of the Jim’s Mowing business has called on the health authorities to prioritise his workers when the COVID-19 vaccination becomes available.

Jim Penman told the Leader that because around 10 per cent of his franchisees sit in the most at-risk age groups, he would be pushing for them to get early access to a jab.

In calling for the priority access, Mr Penman pointed to not only the age of the franchisees but also the amount of travel they undertake.

“There are quite a few franchisees in their 60s and 70s and they have a lot of contact with people and travel all around Melbourne and Victoria,” Mr Penman told The Leader.

Mr Penman previously made headlines during Victoria’s stage 4 lockdown when he threatened to sue the state government for $7 million due to lost income.

The Federal Government has secured around 150 million jabs in total, with the Prime Minister signalling that the country is “still on track” to commence vaccinations later this month.

The Jim’s group has over 600 franchisees in Victoria, and the government has not yet indicated whether or not those with a lawn mowing franchise would be given preferential access to one of the vaccines.

