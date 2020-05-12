A new study has found parents are reconsidering their baby names due to Coronavirus.

43% of parents believe that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on their chosen names, according to ChannelMum.com.

Names that have been ditched as a result of the Coronavirus include Viola, Violet, Corah, Corina and Rona, all being they sound too close to ‘coronavirus’.

Some names have been viewed as more positive, including names that are representative of rainbows or heroes.

Lockdown names growing in popularity

Avery

Bravery

Florence

Maverick

Hero

Wix or Wicks

Hope

Faith

Charity

True

Constance

Patience

Promise

Bliss

Blythe (means carefree)

Felicity (means happiness at home)

Joy

Solomon or Sol (means peaceful)

Pax (means peace)

Harbour

Haven

Iris

Indigo

Blue

Red

Lockdown names falling in popularity

