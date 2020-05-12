A new study has found parents are reconsidering their baby names due to Coronavirus.
43% of parents believe that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on their chosen names, according to ChannelMum.com.
Names that have been ditched as a result of the Coronavirus include Viola, Violet, Corah, Corina and Rona, all being they sound too close to ‘coronavirus’.
Some names have been viewed as more positive, including names that are representative of rainbows or heroes.
Lockdown names growing in popularity
- Avery
- Bravery
- Florence
- Maverick
- Hero
- Wix or Wicks
- Hope
- Faith
- Charity
- True
- Constance
- Patience
- Promise
- Bliss
- Blythe (means carefree)
- Felicity (means happiness at home)
- Joy
- Solomon or Sol (means peaceful)
- Pax (means peace)
- Harbour
- Haven
- Iris
- Indigo
- Blue
- Red
Lockdown names falling in popularity
- Cora or Corah
- Coren
- Corina
- Corona
- Lochlan
- Lockie
- Rona
- Ronan
- Viola
- Violet
- Violette
- Vira