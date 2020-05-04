As we approach winter across Australia, a lot of us are starting to reach for chunky jumpers and long pants.

But there is one item that has become the talk of the internet over the last few days, thanks to former Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner.

Fiona posted a photo to her Instagram of herself in a black jumpsuit and nobody could quite believe it when she revealed it was from Big W and was just $39!

Once revealed, users said “Never would of guessed Big W’ and another said ‘wow, that’s gorgeous.’.

A Big W spokesperson said shoppers are loving the design too, which is part of the brand’s winter collection.

“BIG W shoppers across the country have been inspired by Aussie model Fiona Falkiner and this super versatile, yet easy to wear boilersuit has been flying off our shelves,” adding it was “now limited in stock”.

