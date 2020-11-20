An Aldi product that costs $1.25 as come out on top in a Spain removal test bu industry experts Choice.

Out of 32 products, the German supermarkets Di San Oxy Action with Enzymes Pre Wash Stain Remover was the clear winner with a score of 75 per cent.

Choice testers threw things like cooking oil, baby food and chocolate ice cream at the Oxy Action and it appears that it worked best, including high scores on blood, tomato, makeup and mud.

Coles’ Ultra Prewash Stain Remover ($1.30) came in second place with an expert rating of 70 per cent.

Another Aldi product the Di-San Ultra Degreaser with Enzymes Pre Wash Stain Remover Lemon Fragrance rounded out the top three with a Choice expert rating of 69 per cent.

“We test ten different types of stains that people commonly get on their clothes, including perspiration, mud, cooking oil, chocolate ice-cream, makeup and blood,” a spokesperson said.

“We use cotton material swatches that have specific formulas of these stains applied to them. Before washing, we apply a set amount of each stain remover to the stained swatch and let it sit for five minutes.

“Then a front loader washing machine and a mid-performing laundry detergent is used to measure the degree of stain removal.”