A spokesman for Victoria’s health department has blamed a data entry error after some in self-quarantine were wrongly told by text message their 14-day isolation period had ended.

“It is as simple as a data entry error that was totally inadvertent,” the Department of Health and Human Services spokesman told the Herald Sun.

“We’re sending out multiple messages every day to different groups who are in different stages of quarantine.”

Some Victorians in self-isolation due to potential exposure to the coronavirus were sent the text message on Sunday morning, days ahead of the end of their quarantine period, the newspaper reported.

Those who received the texts included a Melbourne woman who was in self-quarantine with her daughter, who did not get the text message.

Victoria recorded 273 new coronavirus cases and another death on Sunday, ending a week of triple-digit increases in new cases.

Melbourne and the nearby Mitchell Shire have been put back in lockdown until August in a bid to control the spike.

