Two Coles supermarkets and an Aldi supermarket have been added to Victoria’s list of locations considered high-risk to COVID-19 exposure.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services included the new locations after people thought to be infectious with the coronavirus were confirmed to visited.

Those added to the expanded list of high-risk locations are:

Cheltenham – Coles Supermarket Westfield Southland 2/10

Keysborough – Aldi Supermarket 1/10

Williamstown – Coles Supermarket 30/9

DHHS says that anyone who visited the above locations during the times of exposure should monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, but do not need to be tested immediately.

The department has confirmed that the listed locations do not remain a risk to the public and are now safe to visit.

Abbotsford – Woolworths Supermarket 26/9 & 28/9

Ashwood – Woolworths Supermarket 25/9

Benalla – White Line Tyres 30/9

Chadstone – The Butcher Club Chadstone Shopping Centre 23/9 – 26/9

Chadstone – Chadstone Shopping Centre Fresh Food Precinct 23/9 – 26/9

Chadstone – Coles Chadstone 27/9

Chadstone – Woolworths Chadstone Shopping Centre 27/9

Cheltenham – Coles Westfield Southland 2/10

Doveton – Dan Murphy’s 27/9

Flinders Street Train Between Ringwood and Mitcham 23/9/2020, 2pm

Hartwell – Leo’s Fine Food & Wine Supermarket 26/9

Hughesdale – Galbally Reserve 27/9

Keysborough – Aldi Supermarket 01/10

Kilmore – Oddfellows Cafe 30/9 – 03/10

Lilydale – Lilydale train between Mitcham and Ringwood 23/09/2020, 12.15pm

Malvern East – Hedgley Dene Gardens 27/9

Mitcham – Coles Supermarket 23/9/2020

Mornington – Narambi Station Reserve 26/9

Richmond – Coles Victoria Gardens 29/9

Springvale – Continental Mart 27/9

Springvale – Woolworths Supermarket 27/9

Sunbury, Craigiburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus route Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, switched trains to St Albans. 28/09/2020, 1.00pm-3.00pm

Sunbury, Craigiburn and Upfield Line, 419 Bus route Between Broadmeadows and North Melbourne, switched trains to St Albans. 29/09/2020, 1.00pm-3.00pm

West Footscray – Aldi Supermarket 25/9

Williamstown – Coles Supermarket 30/9

Wheelers Hill – Coles Brandon Park 27/9

Wheelers Hill – Aldi Brandon Park 27/9

Wheelers Hill – Strawberry Point Fruit and Vegetable Shop Brandon Park 27/9

For full details on the high-risk locations, including times during which confirmed cases visited, visit: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/case-locations-and-outbreaks