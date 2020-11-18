A hand sanitiser that has been sold across Australia has been slammed as ineffective and will be removed from sale after failing an independent test.

Consumer advocate CHOICE has found that White Knight hand sanitiser, that was sold online and at United petrol stations does not contain enough alcohol to be effective in killing viruses, including COVID-19.

The hand sanitiser, which claims to contain 75 per cent alcohol, actually only contained 52 per cent, testing found.

The required alcohol content for effective hand sanitiser is between 60 to 80 per cent.

CHOICE Senior Campaigner Dean Price said “This second failure provides Minister Sukkar an opportunity to move quickly and implement the changes to hand sanitiser regulation that CHOICE has called for.’’

“Better labelling and a program of spot testing will help maintain people’s trust in this vital product.”

“CHOICE contacted White Knight Sanitation, an associated company of United Petroleum to advise them of the test results,” Price said.

“They told us they will immediately withdraw the product from sale in all United Petroleum outlets and conduct urgent testing of the product.

“This is what we expect to see and we thank the companies involved for taking the matter seriously.”