Warehouses and abattoirs have been the worst affected workplaces for Coronavirus outbreaks, with new data revealing which workplaces have suffered the most during the second wave.

Data from the State Government shows warehouses have become an issue with 43 sites accounting for 439 infections.

Abbatorirs have been linked to 14 outbreaks, with 551 confirmed cases.

Other industries have had some noticeable clusters but were smaller in size, with food distribution accounting for 172 infections across 9 sites and 80 cases have come from 14 retail stores.

The releases figures have also shown there have been 2453 infections among 136 aged care homes and 630 cases across 69 schools.