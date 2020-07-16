An employee at a Telstra store in Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula has tested positive to COVID-19, forcing the store to close.

The worker last worked on July 10 at the Telstra store in Monrnington Central shopping centre.

The store has been closed since yesterday for deep cleaning with contact tracing now underway among the employee’s workmates and close contacts.

Those identified as having been in close contact will now be asked to take a COVID-19 test and self-isolate.

The Mornington Peninsula’s inclusion as part of Melbourne’s stage 3 lockdowns has been the subject of protest with some arguing that failing to isolate the region from other metro clusters could be dangerous to locals.

Currently, there are seven active cases in the region.