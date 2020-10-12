It is now officially mathematically impossible for Melbourne to achieve its target rolling average of 5 new daily cases by this Sunday.

But in spite of the ongoing trickle of new cases, Premier Daniel Andrews has indicated that we will still see some restrictions eased from next week.

Under the roadmap out of stage four lockdowns, the government had flagged the following easing of restrictions:

No restrictions on leaving homes

People encouraged to spend time with others outside where possible

Public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed

Hospitality venues reopened for outdoor, seated service

All retail open, incl. hairdressing and beauty services if a face mask can be worn for the duration of service

During his daily briefing on Monday, the Premier flagged that any changes made next week would focus on easing social rather than economic restrictions.

“I think it’s unlikely this weekend there will be a big shift in terms of retail,” the Premier said.

“There are risks, not so much with the setting, the risk relates to movement.”

The repeated reminders from the Premier have led many to believe that restrictions on retail and hospitality will stay in place come next week.

Epidemiologists are arguing for the lifting of the restrictive 5km radius rule, which restricts people to shop and exercise within 5km of their home. One epidemiologist told The Age that the 5km limit could be extended to 10km from next week.