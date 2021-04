The Victorian Department of Health has issued an alert for the following suburbs:

Bayswater

Bayswater North

Boronia

Croydon

Croydon North

Croydon South

Heathmont

Kilsyth

Kilsyth South

Montrose

Ringwood

Ringwood East

Sassafras

The Basin

Tremont

Wantirna.

The warning comes after COVID-19 fragments were found in wastewater in the area.

Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19 in the area should get tested, no matter how mild they are.

