Amazon’s biggest sale is back and we can’t wait to score some massive deals plus a little bonus for Australians!

If you don’t know what Prime Day is, it’s basically huge savings across Amazon for Prime Members. Thousands of products from beauty to electronics will see huge savings so start prepping your Amazon shopping cart because you could be saving big bucks!

If you’re an existing Prime member, then it’s all smooth sailing for you, but for those who aren’t you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and participate in the sale.

Prime Day hits Aussie shores on Monday 21 June with local deals running for 48 hours until 11:59pm Tuesday 22 June. But, thanks to the fact that Australia is living in the future, we get the global UK and US deals until Wednesday 23 June, giving us 65 hours of banging deals! Meaning Australia gets the longest Prime Day in the world! Yay, we’re winners!

There will be thousands of deals on beauty, electronics, fashion, tools, luggage, toys and so much more. You’ll be seeing your favourite brands dropping prices left, right and centre, including Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Nintendo, Panasonic, Samsung, Lego and Lenovo.

Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia said, “We believe there is something for everyone with deals across a huge range of categories and savings to be had on bigger ticket items alongside household essentials.”

There’s also an extra bonus for Prime members. They can experience Amazon Music for four months free, get Kindle Unlimited and Audible for 3-months free and Prime Video members can get discounts on popular new releases in the Prime Video store.

To sign up for Prime and get all the info, head to their website here.