Victorian roads has seen heavy traffic around the former “ring of steel” as Melburnians take advantage of their newly-granted freedoms.

Both the ring of steel and the city’s 25km travel limit were lifted from Monday, following Premier Daniel Andrews’ Sunday press conference.

The easing of restrictions has led to traffic jams around the city’s edge, with people heading back to the state’s regions for the first time in months.

Police were still dismantling checkpoints throughout the day, leading to delays as traffic slowed to 40km/h.

The eased restrictions will now allow Victorians to cross the state to travel to Victoria’s regions ahead of Christmas following 123 days of restricted movement.

The change to Victoria’s restrictions came on a day that the state recorded 10 straight days without a confirmed virus case.

The rolling 14-day average of new cases has now dropped to 0.4 in Melbourne and 0 in the regions.

