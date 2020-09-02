Stage four lockdowns could be extended for two more weeks, with some changes taking effect if documents leaked to the Herald Sun prove correct.

The six week-long lockdown is currently scheduled to end on September 13, following six weeks of the strictest restrictions Melburnians have faced.

However, in a blow to Victorians stuck at home, the Herald Sun reports that aspects of the current lockdown could be extended for another fortnight.

Under the tweaks reportedly being considered, people could be allowed up to two hours of exercise per day across two sessions and single people and single parents would be given the right to have a nominated visitor at their home.

The current 8pm-5am curfew would, however, remain in place along with many other restrictions.

Bigger changes would be expected to come into effect from September 28, with a lifting of the city-wide cufew and changes to household gatherings rules expected to take place then.

The roadmap out of lockdown is expected to be released by Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday September 13 after much speculation.

The news comes as the state recorded another 90 new COVID-19 cases yesterday along with 6 more deaths from the virus.

There are currently 2,415 cases currently active across the state.