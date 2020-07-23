Friends on a cross-city car ride are among the 47 people to be hit with fines for breaching Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions.

In the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued the fines, including three at vehicle checkpoints.

Almost 22,900 vehicles checkpoints on main arterial roads were checked on Wednesday.

Among those fined include three people travelling more than 100km from Pakenham to Melton to visit a friend.

The driver claimed they did not know about the restrictions, according to police.

Five people who had gathered in a park consuming alcohol at Cranbourne also were also fined.

There were 4544 spot checks done on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

A total of 147,997 spot checks have been conducted since March 21.