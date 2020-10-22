An outbreak of coronavirus cases is not expected to curtail plans to further ease restrictions across Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce that Melbourne’s tough restrictions on retail and hospitality this Sunday.

However, just how far the easing of restrictions goes will depend on how quickly contact tracers can get themselves across the growing cluster in the city’s north.

There are now 16 active cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak, with residents across five suburbs warned to be on alert for symptoms and over 500 people now self-isolating.

The Premier said yesterday that he is confident that the city will see its case numbers drop once again, despite the outbreak.

“There is a very significant number of people that are very well contained at the moment. That means we should get low case numbers back,” the Premier said yesterday.

The important, so-called ‘mystery’ case numbers also continue to drop as health authorities mull over which restrictions to ease.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded just 5 new cases of COVID-19, with Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average of new cases having dropped to just 6.4.