Altona North and Avondale Heights are among the top 20 Melbourne communities that could be the worst affected during a Coronavirus outbreak, according to new research.

The data has been released by Finity and the University of New South Wales just one day before Victoria relaxes its restrictions.

The COVID-19 Susceptibility Index gives a suburb a score between one and 100 based on ow vulnerable residents are to the virus, taking into account age, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and lung disease.

Altona North has the highest rating in the Western Suburbs, with a rating of 78.

One of the suburbs with worst ratings is Rosebud, with a score of 92.