Victoria today recorded 42 new Coronavirus cases, with no further deaths recorded.

The most important part of re-opening the state rests on the 14-day average of the areas affected. Melbourne is hoping to be below 50 for 14 days straight to start re-opening from September 28th, the average is currently 52.9.

In Regional Victoria, it’s a different story, where the average is now sitting 3.6. This means that Regional Victoria will skip to Stage 4 of the Coronavirus roadmap.

As of 11:59PM tomorrow, regional Victoria will move to STEP THREE of the roadmap.

According to the DHHS, this means:

No restrictions on leaving home

Spend time with others outside where possible

Public gatherings: up to 10 people outdoors

Visitors allowed at home from 1 other household (up to 5 people)

Schools return to onsite learning from Term 4 with safety measures, it will be a staggered start.

Hospitality open for predominantly outdoor seated service only, 2 hour limit enforced, table service only.

All retail open, including personal care where masks can be worn.

All businesses must have a COVID-safe plan by September 28th.

If Victoria as a whole can have no new cases for 14 days after 23rd November, Regional Victoria will be able to move to COVID-normal.

