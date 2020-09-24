A stall at the Queen Victoria Market has been added to the growing list of locations advised as ‘high-risk’ by the DHHS.

It is one of 10 locations added to those on the health authorities’ watch list.

The locations are described as at higher-risk of exposure to the virus.

Those added to the list of high-risk locations and dates are:

Abbotsford: Park House, 627 Victoria St (Sept 18)

Carrum: Foreshore SLSC (Sept 18)

Clayton: Sarawan Spices (Sept 19)

Clayton: Supa Wash Coin Laundrette (Sept 20)

Dandenong South: DH Corrosion (Sept 17)

Dandenong South: FacadeX (Sept 17-18)

Melbourne: Victorian Market Communications, Queen Victoria Market F Shed (Sept 16-17)

Tarneit: Coles Tarneit West (Sept 20)

Wheelers Hill: Coles, Brandon Park Shopping Centre (Sept 4)

People who visited any of these locations on the listed dates are being advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded a further 12 new confirmed cases, with the city’s rolling average of new cases now sitting below health authorities’ target rate at 26.7.

The above locations have been added to the health department’s existing list of high-risk spots:

Brunswick: Chemist Warehouse, 433 Sydney Road, Brunswick (Sept 11)

Burwood East: Burwood One Shopping Centre (Sept 13-14)

Craigieburn: Craigieburn Shopping Centre (Sept 11)

Hoppers Crossing: Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee (Sept 17)

Hoppers Crossing: Woolworths Supermarket (Sept 19)

Melbourne Airport: McDonald’s store (Sept 20-21)

Melton: Primary Medical and Dental Centre (Sept 16-17)

Melton: Woolworths supermarket, Coburns Central Shopping Centre (Sept 16-17)

Niddrie: Woolworths supermarket, Niddrie Central Shopping Centre (Sept 18)

Oakleigh South: Woolworths Supermarket (Sept 14 & 16)

St Albans: FMIG radiology (Sept 10)

Sunshine: Baby Mode (Sept 13)

Sunshine North: Dan Murphy’s Sunshine (Sept 14)

Westgate :Port Melbourne KFC (Sept 11-12)