Haven’t bought a present for mum yet? (And in case you’re thinking, ‘What for?’, Mother’s Day is this Sunday people!) Priceline have got your back!

Looks like this year, you get a perfume! You get a perfume! Everybody gets a perfume!

The good people over at Priceline Pharmacy have launched a massive half price sale on Fragrances, just in time for Mother’s Day!

The sale starts today (Thursday May 7) and will go for three days up until Saturday May 9 offering up to half price on a great range of fragrances that mum will love.

There’s also a massive 40% discount offered on selected skincare, with the big sale happening in all stores across Australia.

Priceline stores remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic with a range of services to help make purchases easier, including Click and Collect or Click and Deliver in some stores.

The sale is also available online via the Priceline website. Some terms and conditions apply and the sale is only available while stocks last.

If you’re after the top brands and biggest savings on fragrances for mum, the top five buys are listed below!

1. Calvin Klein Eternity Women Summer EDP 100mL Now $37, Save $22.00

2. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Pink Couture EDP 100mL Now $88.00, Save $22.00

3. Jimmy Choo Blossom EDP 40 mL Now $38, Save $20

4. Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo EDT 40 mL Now $34, Save $36

5. Lancôme La vie est belle EDP 50 mL Now $118, Save $29