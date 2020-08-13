Whether ISO has made your skin break out, you wanna get a glow before summer comes or and you’re just running low on skin care products, Priceline has your back.

They’re running a 40% off skincare, sunscreen and tanning products!

The best part? The sale is available both in store and online .

From clay masks, lip balms, anti-ageing serums, moisturisers to cleansers, there are sales on some really big brands like La Roche-Posay, Lanolips, Avène and Natio.

The sale ends at midnight tonight, 14th August so make sure you’re checking in (and then out) ASAP.