Priceline is doing their classic half price makeup sale which means you can load up on a bunch of popular and exxy makeup for quite the discount.

The sale will run for 3 days only from 22nd-25th March so make sure you get in quick.

From L’oreal, e.l.f, Covergirl to Thin Lizzie and The Quick Flick, there are some must-have makeup products in the mix.

L’Oréal Paris Wake Up & Glow Life’s a Peach Blush – Was $29.95, Now $14.97



Soft peachy blush with a slight sheen to make you look radiant and healthy!

NYX Professional Makeup Shout Loud Satin Lipstick – Was $16.95, Now $8.47

Look at the adorable little heart embossed in the stick! This satin lipstick doesn’t have a shiny finish and isn’t as matte as a matte, it’s the perfect in-between.

The NYX range comes in a variety of colours that hydrate while you’re wearing them!

Thin Lizzy Perfectly Primed Illuminating Primer – Was $29.99, Now $14.99

We’re all sleeping on the importance of primer and Thin Lizzy is the perfect brand for the everyday girl.

The Quick Flick Petite – Intense Black – Was $39.95, Now $27.96

The Quick Flick is revolutionary for people who can’t do winged eyeliner.

Coming with two sized stamps, you can create perfect wings every time!

There so countless more products on sale both online and in-store, so check it out before Thursday when the sale ends.